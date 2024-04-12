Rainfall hits Telangana; IMD Hyderabad forecasts more downpours

Hyderabad: After scattered rainfall that was witnessed in some districts of Telangana yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted more downpours today.

According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), scattered rainfall occurred in Warangal, Narayanpet, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Kumaram Bheem, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Kamareddy yesterday.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts more rainfall in Telangana

The weather deparment predicts that more rainfall is likely in districts today and tomorrow.

The department forecasts thunderstorms and lightning in Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, and Sangareddy today.

On April 14, Telangana districts such as Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, and Medak are expected to receive rainfall, according to IMD Hyderabad.

Temperatures still over 42 degrees Celsius

According to data from TSDPS, the state’s highest maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khammam yesterday.

Despite rainfall, the maximum temperatures in many districts of the state remain over 42 degrees Celsius. Even in Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Shaikpet is 39.3 degrees Celsius.

However, IMD Hyderabad forecasts that temperatures in Telangana will decline to a range of 36-40 degrees Celsius amid expected rainfall in the state.