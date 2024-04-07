IMD Hyderabad forecasts dip in temperatures as rainfall expected

State may witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., until Thursday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 7th April 2024 11:01 am IST
rainfall in hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted a decline in temperatures as five days of rainfall are expected in Telangana.

Although not all districts of the state may receive rainfall, it will provide relief to the residents from the heatwave prevailing in the state for the past few days.

The weather department has forecasted that the temperatures in the state are likely to drop to as low as 36 degrees Celsius.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall in Telangana till Thursday

According to the department, the state will witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., from today until Thursday.

On Monday, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Nizamabad may witness thunderstorms.

Apart from these Telangana districts, Jagtial, Peddapalle, J Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad will also receive rainfall on April 9, as forecasted by IMD Hyderabad.

On April 10, Adilabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Medak, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad may see thunderstorms and lightning.

Hyderabad to witness rains on Wednesday

Hyderabad is likely to receive rainfall on Wednesday.

Apart from the city, other Telangana districts, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Ranga Reddy will receive rainfall, as forecasted by IMD Hyderabad.

The rainfall is likely to bring relief to the residents of the state who have been facing intense summer for the past few days.

