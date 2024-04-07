GHMC swings into action after complaint against Hyderabad bakery

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took action on Saturday following a complaint against a popular bakery in Hyderabad.

It comes after the complainant alleged that food safety has become a joke in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad bakery reportedly sold poor quality cakes

It all began after an X handle, ‘Karvendhan,’ shared photos and videos claiming poor quality banana cake bought from the bakery located in Uppal.

‘Food safety has become a joke in Hyderabad, even from well-known outlets’, he wrote.

Following the complaint on X, GHMC wrote, ‘Dear Citizen, the Concerned Food Safety team @AFCGHMC has been alerted to this issue, and it will be resolved at the earliest.’

Also Read Is GHMC ensuring food safety at restaurants in Hyderabad?

Restaurants in Hyderabad under GHMC scrutiny

In the recent past, many restaurants in Hyderabad have come under GHMC scrutiny over alleged food quality.

In one incident, a buffet restaurant in the city came under scrutiny after a video showing a customer finding a cockroach in the Biryani went viral on social media.

Concerned Food Safety Officials inspected the premises, necessary action will be initiated. https://t.co/CsjOvxVpXC pic.twitter.com/QPqsgQZm3U — Assistant Food Controller GHMC (@AFCGHMC) January 10, 2024

The insect was reportedly found in the Biryani served at the buffet restaurant located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Surprisingly, complaints of insects, lizards, and cockroaches in Biryani and other dishes are being reported against famous hotels, including buffet restaurants in Hyderabad.

It remains to be seen how concerned authorities will address the rising number of complaints reported against famous outlets, including bakeries and restaurants in Hyderabad.