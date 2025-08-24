Rains in Pakistan: 11 Killed, power disrupted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: At least 11 people, including three children, died and 47 were injured on Sunday as torrential rains and windstorms battered parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, officials said.

Heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, hit Dera Ismail Khan district and adjoining areas early Sunday, leaving eight people dead and over 45 hurt in various incidents, mainly roof collapses, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson Bilal Faizi told PTI.

Faizi added the injured were shifted to two different hospitals and over two dozen were discharged after treatment.

In another incident, three children were killed when the roof of a house caved in at Tikatak area of Maidan in Lower Dir district, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

The storm also uprooted trees and downed power lines, disrupting electricity in several areas of Dera Ismail Khan.

Heavy showers were reported in Peshawar, Mardan, North and South Waziristan, and other districts, while continuous rain in Palandri raised fears of landslides.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief over the loss of lives and property and directed officials to provide immediate relief and medical care.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rains across most parts of the country until August 30, with similar conditions expected in Karachi.

The NDMA warning comes as the country reels from earlier monsoon spells from June 26 to August 20, that claimed over 788 lives and 1,018 injuries as of Saturday.