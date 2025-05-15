Rains lash Hyderabad; IMD forecasts more downpours for next 4 days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents on Thursday woke up to cloudy skies and rains, and the IMD has forecast more downpours over the next four days.

The rain provided much-needed relief to residents who had been enduring summer heat for the past few weeks.

Waterlogging

Following heavy rains in the city, many localities faced waterlogging issues, resulting in traffic disruptions in some areas.

The IMD Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till May 18 for various districts of Telangana.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), areas like Saidabad, Musheerabad, Asifnagar, Amberpet, Charminar, Nampally, Bahadurpura, Bandlaguda, Maredpally, Khairatabad, Golkonda, and Shaikpet received rainfall on Thursday morning.

IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert

In view of the weather conditions, the weather department has issued an orange alert for various districts of Telangana on May 15 and 16. A yellow alert has been issued for the 17th and 18th.

However, for Hyderabad, the weather department has issued a yellow alert till May 18.

The IMD Hyderabad has further forecast that maximum temperatures across the state will range between 36-40 degrees Celsius till May 18.