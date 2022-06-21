Rains lash Hyderabad on Monday night; More downpour expected on Tuesday

Hyderabad may see light to moderate rainfall till June 24

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 21st June 2022 9:32 am IST
rainfall
Heavy rainfall hit Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Monday night. The highest rainfall of 92.8 mm was recorded at Madhapur, Serilingampally Mandal of Rangareddy District.

From 8:30 p.m. on June 20 to 1 a.m. on June 21, Balanagar, Ferozguda Comm Hall, Quthbullapur, Jeedimetla, University of Hyderabad, RC Puram, Moosapet, Shapur Nagar, Chandanagar, Mach Bollaram, KPHB, Gachibowli and Borabanda recorded rainfall of more than 50 mm.

More rainfall expected in Hyderabad

Hyderabad may witness more rainfall in the coming days due to the southwest monsoon.

MS Education Academy

As per the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad may receive light to moderate rainfall till June 24.

Meanwhile, TSDPS forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely in the range of 34-36 and 22-24 degrees Celsius respectively till June 23, 2022.

LocationRainfall in mm
Madhapur92.8
Balanagar68.8
Ferozguda Comm Hall65
Quthbullapur64.3
Jeedimetla63.3
University of Hyderabad62.8
RC Puram62.3
Moosapet60.5
Shapur Nagar57.8
Chandanagar57.5
Mach Bollaram56
KPHB53.5
Gachibowli52
Borabanda50.8
Dr. MCRHRD IT Campus49.3
HMT Hills: Hyder Nagar46
Jubilee Hills45.5
GHMC Office: Kukatpally44.5

DGCA issues advisory to airports

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory asking all airports in the country to maintain preparedness for the monsoon season and strictly follow guidelines pertaining to wildlife hazard management to ensure aircraft operational safety.

“We are all aware that during the monsoon season, wildlife (birds and animals) activity increases in and around airports. The presence of wildlife in the airport vicinity poses a serious threat to aircraft operational safety,” the DGCA letter read.

DGCA advisory further mentioned, “All airports are requested to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gap and ensure strict implementation of strategies for wildlife hazard management within and also outside the airfield. In addition, the following activities should also be ensured. The action was taken in the matter please be intimate”.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button