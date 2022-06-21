Rains lash Hyderabad on Monday night; More downpour expected on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Monday night. The highest rainfall of 92.8 mm was recorded at Madhapur, Serilingampally Mandal of Rangareddy District.

From 8:30 p.m. on June 20 to 1 a.m. on June 21, Balanagar, Ferozguda Comm Hall, Quthbullapur, Jeedimetla, University of Hyderabad, RC Puram, Moosapet, Shapur Nagar, Chandanagar, Mach Bollaram, KPHB, Gachibowli and Borabanda recorded rainfall of more than 50 mm.

More rainfall expected in Hyderabad

Hyderabad may witness more rainfall in the coming days due to the southwest monsoon.

As per the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad may receive light to moderate rainfall till June 24.

Meanwhile, TSDPS forecasted that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely in the range of 34-36 and 22-24 degrees Celsius respectively till June 23, 2022.

Location Rainfall in mm Madhapur 92.8 Balanagar 68.8 Ferozguda Comm Hall 65 Quthbullapur 64.3 Jeedimetla 63.3 University of Hyderabad 62.8 RC Puram 62.3 Moosapet 60.5 Shapur Nagar 57.8 Chandanagar 57.5 Mach Bollaram 56 KPHB 53.5 Gachibowli 52 Borabanda 50.8 Dr. MCRHRD IT Campus 49.3 HMT Hills: Hyder Nagar 46 Jubilee Hills 45.5 GHMC Office: Kukatpally 44.5

DGCA issues advisory to airports

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory asking all airports in the country to maintain preparedness for the monsoon season and strictly follow guidelines pertaining to wildlife hazard management to ensure aircraft operational safety.

“We are all aware that during the monsoon season, wildlife (birds and animals) activity increases in and around airports. The presence of wildlife in the airport vicinity poses a serious threat to aircraft operational safety,” the DGCA letter read.

DGCA advisory further mentioned, “All airports are requested to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gap and ensure strict implementation of strategies for wildlife hazard management within and also outside the airfield. In addition, the following activities should also be ensured. The action was taken in the matter please be intimate”.