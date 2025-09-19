Rains leave Hyderabad waterlogged; IMD forecasts more downpours on Friday

Hyderabad: Heavy rains battered Hyderabad and brought the city to a standstill on Thursday, September 18, as many low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging, and now the IMD forecasts more downpours on Friday.

Several areas also witnessed traffic snarls on Thursday evening.

Downpour on Thursday

The downpour which began on Thursday evening continued for a few hours leaving the city at a standstill in many areas.

For Friday too, IMD Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains in the city and other districts of the state.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the highest rainfall, 88.3 mm, in the city was recorded in Bahadurpura.

Hyderabad: Commuters wade through waterlogged streets following heavy rains, in Hyderabad, Telangana, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Commuters on their way during rainfall, in Hyderabad, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Other areas in the city where heavy rains were recorded are Charminar and Nampally. In these areas, rainfall of over 70 mm was recorded.

In some areas, heavy rain caused temporary power outages and uprooting of weak tree branches.

The continuous rainfall has led to new potholes, further inconveniencing commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy monsoon rains

On Friday too, the city is likely to witness rains in the evening.

As per the weather department, the city is likely to report rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

Also Read Gold rates in Hyderabad dip after soaring to unprecedented highs

In view of the expected monsoon rains in the city, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert which is valid until September 22.