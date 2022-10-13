Rains likely to lash Hyderabad today; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Hyderabad will witness rainfall today. It also forecasted that thundershowers at times intense spells are expected.

Issuing a yellow alert, the weather department has forecasted that all seven zones of Hyderabad, Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, will receive light to moderate rainfall on October 13 and 14.

Due to the rainfall, water polling on roads and low-lying areas in many locations will be witnessed. A few areas will also see electricity outrage. Commuters may also see traffic congestion at many locations.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad will continue to receive rainfall till October 16. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 29-32 and 20-22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, a few places in the state are likely to record heavy rainfall for the next three days. The maximum temperature is likely to be in the range of 30-33 degrees Celsius.

Rains lashed Hyderabad yesterday

Yesterday, rains lashed Hyderabad throwing normal life out of gear. Many areas, especially the old city of Hyderabad faced waterlogging problems and traffic flow was severely impacted.

There was massive water stagnation on several key roads in Secunderabad, Begumpet, Erragadda. Borabanda, Punjagutta, Basheerbagh, Mehdipatnam, Lakdi ka Pul, Himayat Nagar and other areas.

Meanwhile, following heavy rains in the catchment areas, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs were receiving heavy inflows.

Authorities lifted four gates of Osman Sagar to let out flood water into the Musi river. Two gates of Himayat Sagar were also opened to release excess water.