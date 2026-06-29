Rains shift Rythu Bharosa launch from Madhira to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rythu Ashirwada Sabha scheduled to be held in Khammam district’s Madhira constituency on Tuesday, June 30, has been called off after heavy rains damaged stalls and tents set up for a farmers’ fair at Matkepalli crossroads in Chintakani mandal, part of the Madhira constituency represented by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has now directed ministers to convert the event into a Rythu Bharosa distribution conference and hold it instead at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.

Officials have been instructed to make arrangements on a war footing for the rescheduled programme, which will be held on Tuesday at 4 pm. Farmers from across the state are expected to take part from their respective Rythu Vedikas.

The Madhira event was originally planned as a large-scale public meeting to formally launch the disbursement of Rythu Bharosa investment support for the Kharif season, with funds to be credited directly into farmers’ bank accounts. The decision to hold the launch in Madhira was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on June 18.

Also Read Revanth Reddy to release Rythu Bharosa funds on June 30

Under the scheme, farmers receive Rs 12,000 per acre each year, split into two equal instalments of Rs 6,000 per acre for the Kharif and Rabi seasons, with only farmers holding active, arable plots eligible for the payout. Around 73 lakh farmers across the state are expected to receive the assistance, with the government having already approved Rs 9,000 crore for the release.

The funds will be credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts over the following days. The change of venue comes amid heavy rains across several districts of Telangana in recent days, with authorities earlier asked to keep project sites and irrigation infrastructure on alert.