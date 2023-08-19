Raj: Muslim man lynched over chopping wood in Alwar; two more injured

A 27-year-old Muslim man named Wasim was killed in a mob attack, while his two companions sustained injuries on Thursday night, August 17.

The incident was reported from the Rampur area of Bansur tehsil of Rajasthan’s Alwar district and it happened allegedly due to the suspicion that the three were involved in illegal wood chopping in a forest.

Wasim’s relatives alleged that he was targetted due to his Muslim faith.

Wasim, his relative Asif, and his friend Azharuddin were attacked by assailants wielding sharp-edged weapons, sticks, and iron rods. Those who allegedly attacked the three included forest officials.

“Two to three people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place on Friday and an investigation is underway in the incident,” Neemrana ACP Jagram Meena told news agency ANI.

After receiving information about the incident, the police arrived and saw three injured people laying on the road. One of them suffered significant injuries. Before the cops came, the perpetrators had departed the scene, media reports said.

“The injured were taken to hospital, and one person died during treatment,” the additional SP stated, adding that the victim’s families had been informed.

Authorities seized the forest authorities’ jeep and initiated legal action. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed under many sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing harm), and 341 (wrongful restraint).

In response to the horrific incident, Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas stated that the state government will assist the victim’s family in every way possible. “If the police do not take any action, we will take action against them as well,” he remarked.