Raj polls: Nadda to flag off chariots seeking public suggestions for manifesto

Published: 4th October 2023 11:48 am IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI)

Jaipur: BJP national president J. P. Nadda will on Wednesday flag off 51 chariots to different places in Rajasthan seeking suggestions from public for the manifesto for the state Assembly polls.

Nadda will launch ‘Aapno Rajasthan, Sujhav Aapka Sankalp Hamara’ campaign at Birla Auditorium under which all these chariots will roam in 200 assemblies of the state for 20 days and collect suggestions from the public.

The BJP has named its manifesto for forthcoming Rajasthan assembly polls as Sankalp Patra and it will be prepared based on the suggestions from public.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, convener of BJP’s state manifesto committee, said, “the manifesto is being prepared by BJP for the assembly elections. Suggestions from every category will be included in it.”

He said, “51 chariots will be flagged off by Nadda. There will be a coordinator and co-coordinator on each chariot. Each chariot will go from city to city and village to village. There will be a box kept in every chariot, in which any person can put his suggestions.”

Apart from this, missed call number, WhatsApp number and website will also be launched regarding the campaign. Through this also, public can give their suggestions, Meghwal said.

