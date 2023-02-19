Raj youths burnt alive in Haryana: Villagers stage dharna demanding arrest of accused

Jaipur: After the charred bodies of two Bharatpur youths – Nasir and Junaid – were found in Haryana recently, the families of the victims have staged a dharna in the village graveyard in the district demanding the arrest of killers.

They alleged that when Kanhaiya was murdered in Udaipur, his criminals were caught in 1 hour, but now the killers of both victims have not been arrested yet.

Nasir’s and Junaid’s cousin Mohammad Javed said that he will not move from dharna until the accused are arrested. “We all are sitting on dharna, we will continue to sit on dharna like this till our demands are fulfilled,” he said.

Mohammad Jabir is protesting at his brother Nasir's grave, demanding that the main culprit, Monu Manesar, be arrested immediately.



Cow vigilantes allegedly burned Nasir and Junaid alive in Loharu, Haryana.



Video – @vipulizm pic.twitter.com/t9PFSTLduc — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) February 18, 2023

A complaint was registered on February 15, after Junaid and Nasir were abducted and beaten up by unknown people. They were allegedly taken along; relatives allege that Junaid and Nasir were kidnapped in their own Bolero car and were burnt alive.

Bharatpur Police along with Haryana Police is probing the whole matter, and efforts are being made to arrest absconding accused.

A delegation of Muslim community led by State Minister Zahida Khan met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur on Saturday.