Raja Singh, another BJP MLA booked for hate speech in Karnataka

Vijayapura: Stirring controversy, BJP MLA Basanagowda Patila Yatnal from Vijayapur city and Goshamahal BJP MLA from Telangana state, T Raja Singh Lodha, have found themselves embroiled in yet another legal tangle. A case has been registered against them at the Gandhi Chowk police station under sections 153, 506, 504, and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly delivering provocative speeches during the Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti celebrations held at Shivaji Circle in Vijayapur city of Karnataka on March 4.

According to reports, leaders of the Bharat Souharda Manch filed a complaint against the provocative speeches. The manch leaders, Mohammad Rafiqa Tapala, Somnath Kakimani, and Mohammad Isaka Mulla, accused both MLAs of inciting unrest in the city. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged at the Gandhichowk police station, prompting the registration of the case against the BJP MLAs.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, leaders of Bharat Souharda Manch alleged that the MLAs’ tried to incite people on communal lines. They also criticised Chhatrapati Shivaji’s portrayal as a religious figure, and laid emphasis on his secular ethos. They argued that Shivaji Maharaj was known for his inclusive policies and he did not discriminate between Hindus and Muslims.

The leaders highlighted Shivaji’s diverse army composition, with approximately 40 percent Muslim soldiers. They cited historical instances, such as Shivaji’s collaboration with Muslim generals, to underscore his secular outlook.

They accused the MLAs of deviating from the true spirit of Shivaji Jayanti celebrations and inflaming religious sentiments.

They demanded immediate arrest of Basanagowda Patila Yatnal and Raja Singh and raised concerns over their speeches’ potential to disrupt communal peace in Vijayapur city.