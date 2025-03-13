Raja Singh blasts Hyderabad police for restricting movement on Holi

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh criticized the Hyderabad police for its “order” issued for Holi, restricting the movement of people in groups.

The notification, signed by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand in view of the Holi festival, bans people from moving in groups, throwing colors on others, and restricts the time for playing Holi.

“The government should have instead issued orders asking Muslims to avoid coming onto the roads on Holi because it is celebrated only once a year. The police should have asked people to offer namaz at their homes. However, the government, showing its Muslim-friendly stance, is preventing Hindus from celebrating Holi,” said Raja Singh.

He described the orders issued by the Hyderabad police as “Nizamia farman” and “Tuglaq farman.”

Since Congress came to power, there has been a rise in attacks on Hindu temples and restrictions on Hindu festivals, said Raja Singh.

He asked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy why the police do not issue such orders during Ramzan. “Congress in the state is anti-Hindu, and CM Revanth Reddy wants to prove that he is the ninth Nizam,” said Raja Singh.

Earlier, he targeted the Congress government for allowing Muslim employees to leave offices early at 4 p.m. during the Ramzan month. The relaxation of work timings is regular and happens every year in the state.

“I want to ask CM Revanth Reddy if there are similar benefits extended to Hindus on occasion of Ugadi and other Hindu festivals. The state government does not make arrangements for Hindu festivals. The Telangana people should understand what kind of people they have elected. Former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was eighth Nizam and CM Revanth Reddy is the ninth Nizam,” he said.