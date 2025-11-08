Raja Singh demands cancellation of minority quota at medical college in J&K

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, asked the management of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), Jammu & Kashmir, to immediately cancel the 42 seats allotted to Muslim students at the college, as they “don’t worship the Hindu deities.”

According to him, the medical college was established with the donations of the Hindu pilgrims. “Muslim students are given 42 seats, while 60 are meant for Hindus, which is not acceptable. Only Hindu students should be allotted admission,” said Raja Singh.

The Goshamahal MLA urged the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, to immediately cancel seats allotted to Muslims.

Further, he claimed that the salaries of the college staff were paid through the same funds, and the Vaishno Devi Temple Shrine Board was responsible for the local developmental works there.

He demanded that the college authorities employ only Hindus. “Those who do not visit the temple should not be allowed to work in the college. This is to maintain the sanctity of the temple,” he claimed.

He asked the Hindus residing in the Jammu region to take up an agitation over the issue and ensure that only they benefit through the medical institute. “If need arises, we will come from Hyderabad and join the agitation,” said Raja Singh.