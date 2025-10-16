Delegation wants action against Raja Singh for Prophet Muhammad remarks

Hyderabad: A group of Muslim scholars and public representatives have appealed to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), B Shivadhar Reddy, to initiate action against Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh.

“Jinka baap 1400 years se muh chupa ke ghoom raha hai, unke bache… ‘I Love’ ke banner lekar road per ghoom rahein hai. (Whose father has been hiding his face for 1400 years, their children are roaming on the road with banners and posters of ‘I Love Muhammad),” Raja Singh had remarked at a public rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

His statements come against the backdrop of the ongoing ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests held nationwide and subsequent FIRs and detentions of Muslims, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

A group of Muslim scholars and public representatives have appealed to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), B Shivadhar Reddy, to initiate action against Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh.



“Jinka baap 1400 years se muh chupa ke ghoom raha hai, unke bache… ‘I Love’ ke… pic.twitter.com/JWPbSgmMip — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 16, 2025

Also Read Hyderabad witnesses protests against Raja Singh for remarks on Prophet

Soon after the video went viral, police complaints were filed in several parts of Hyderabad and an FIR was registered against the Goshamahal MLA at Shahalibanda police station.

Raja Singh has made similar comments against Prophet Muhammad, following which the Hyderabad police arrested and invoked PD Act against him. He was subsequently granted bail by the Telangana High Court.