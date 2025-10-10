Hyderabad witnesses protests against Raja Singh for remarks on Prophet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed protests against Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on October 10 over his remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Following the Friday prayers, locals from Moula Ali held a protest demanding accountability for his alleged hate remarks.

Remarks by Raja Singh on Prophet Mohammed

On October 5, a case was booked against the MLA for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a public gathering in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the ongoing ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests held nationwide and subsequent FIRs and detentions of Muslims, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Complaint

Based on a complaint by local Muslims, police booked a case under the IT Act and sections 196(2), 197, 221, 229, 352, 353(2), and 61 of the BNS.

The protesters gathered on Friday in RTC Colony in Moula Ali for a peaceful protest while holding up banners of “I Love Muhammad”.