Raja Singh demands Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s resignation over law and order

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh on Friday demanded that Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy resign from his post, stating that he is unable to protect the citizens and maintain law and order in Telangana.

In a video message, Raja Singh claimed that the law and order situation in Telangana has deteriorated after Congress came to power.

“Daily murder and rape cases are reported in the state. The chief minister holds the additional charge of home minister. If he fails to ensure the safety of people, Revanth Reddy should resign,” he demanded.

Raja Singh also referred to the alleged gang rape and murder of a woman in Sangareddy, stating, “People in Sadashivpet, Sangareddy, are afraid to send women and girls out of their houses. Such is the magnitude of fear in them.”

He accused the Congress government of ignoring law and order maintenance.