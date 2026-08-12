Raja Singh ‘requests’ Jana Sena to contest polls in Telangana

Hyderabad: In an interesting development, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh has batted for Jana Sena Party (JSP) to contest in the next Telangana Assembly elections. Singh, who resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year citing dissatisfaction over internal developments, also went on to criticise the saffron party stating that its leaders have “compromised” in the state (with other parties).

“There is talk going on that a BJP-Jana Sena alliance may happen here. I am requesting JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to put up candidates, because since 2014 my party has been compromising. So it will be good if Jana Sena also contests the election here. You can consider it my request. I am hoping since 2014 that there should be a BJP government here, but our people from behind have compromising by not taking care of the cadre, or by not giving senior leaders a chance,” stated Raja Singh.

The Goshamahal MLA’s resignation from the BJP was accepted by the central leadership on July 11, 2025. Raja Singh had resigned citing his unhappiness with the state leadership, especially N Ram Chander Rao, who currently holds the position. Raja Singh had also openly been defiant of the party’s decisions over the last year especially with regard to the appointment of cadre in his constituency.

Also Read Telangana: Raja Singh to remain Goshamahal MLA despite BJP exit

His exit was surprising, given that the BJP’s central leadership had suspended him in 2022 over remarks made on the Prophet Muhammad after the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had allowed comic Munawwar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad. He had also been arrested and spent close to three months in jail. Raja Singh’s suspension was revoked just days before the 2023 Assembly polls, and he was one of the 8 BJP leaders who won their seats.

With him out of the BJP on a bad note, the saffron party is unlikely to entertain or help him in any way. However, it may be noted that the state leadership has not asked him to resign as an MLA or sent the Telangana Assembly Speaker a notice to disqualify him.

His comments while speaking to a local media channel two day ago on the Jana Sena Party coming to Telangana were interesting as Pawan Kalyan has indicated in the past that he will contest elections here. However, it may be noted that after the bifurcation of the state in 2014 from Andhra Pradesh, JSP, Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) are seen as “Andhra” parties.

Interestingly, the BJP here also does not want both the TDP and JSP to function even as part of an alliance since it wants to grow on its own. The TDP and JSP are part of the BJP-led NDA alliance and are in power in AP.