Raja Singh seeks answers from CM over Hyderabad doctor’s arrest in terror plot

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh has questioned the arrest of Hyderabad resident Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad and demanded answers from chief minster Revanth Reddy about the safety of Telangana citizens.

The Gujarat ATS on Tuesday, November 11, conducted searches at the house of Mohiyuddin Saiyed in Rajendranagar as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged Ricin chemical poison terror plot.

Ricin is a highly lethal chemical poison, and can be made from the waste material left over from processing castor beans.

Saiyed, along with two others, was arrested by the Gujarat ATS near Adalaj in Gandhinagar on November 7. Two Glock pistols, a Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges and four litres of castor oil were seized from them.

Officials, speaking to PTI, said that a chemical and some raw material were seized from Saiyed’s house and sent for forensic analysis and added that so far, no links have been found between him and other doctors nabbed in connection with the recent bomb blast in Delhi.

No incriminatory material was found in the searches carried out at the houses of two other arrested accused- Sheikh and Khan- in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Saiyed, who holds a medicine degree from China, had allegedly been preparing Ricin to execute a major terrorist attack. He had begun the necessary research, procured the equipment and raw materials, and initiated the chemical processing.

Raja Singh urged Revanth Reddy to seek answers about the intentions of the arrested doctor and said, “Which temple’s water tanker did they plan to put the chemical in? Who did they intend to harm?”

The MLA added that it was unfortunate that terrorists are once again being linked to Hyderabad. “Before 2014, whenever there was a bomb blast, the perpetrator would be caught in Asaduddin Owaisi‘s constituency or would be found to be linked to Hyderabad. Unfortunately, a terrorist has been caught here again.”

He slammed the chief minister and the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy for their silence on the issue. “The most unfortunate thing is that Revanth Reddy, who holds the home portfolio, has not said a single word about it till now. Even the DGP is silent.”

He said that Revanth Reddy should thank Gujarat ATS for arresting the perpetrator and inquire what the terrorist’s plans were. “Did they plan to put poison in a mandir’s water tanker? Or did they plan to harm the general public by mixing the chemical in Himayat Sagar or Gandipet?” the MLA asked.

“Is Telangana safe from terrorists? Which political party supported them? Are any of his family members also involved with him? Gujarat ATS has been sitting here for the past 3-4 days. How many more terrorists do they plan to arrest? The public doesn’t feel safe; it is your responsibility to answer them,” he said, referring to Revanth Reddy.