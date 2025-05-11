Raja Singh urges Telangana CM to deport illegal immigrants

MLA stated that it is imperative for the state government to ensure that internal security is not compromised.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th May 2025 9:28 am IST
Raja Singh
Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Goshamahal constituency, T Raja Singh, urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to identify and deport all illegal immigrants from the state to safeguard Telangana.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister of Telangana, the MLA stated that it is imperative for the state government to ensure that internal security is not compromised.

“The presence of illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Rohingya communities poses a grave risk to the integrity, law and order, and demographic stability of our country. These individuals, who are staying illegally in various parts of the country—including Telangana—may be exploited by anti-national elements and thus become a security liability,” he said.

He urged the government to take proactive measures by identifying, verifying, and initiating the deportation process of all such illegal migrants residing in the state. “A special task force should be constituted with immediate effect to carry out this exercise diligently in coordination with central agencies,” he demanded.

