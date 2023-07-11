Raja Singh warns AP CM Jagan over ‘demolition’ of Tirupati mandapam

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday warned Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan against hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

“I will hold CM Jagan by the collar if he continues to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus,” Raja Singh said in a video.

He further said that Tirupati Tirumala does not belong to the Andhra people only. “It belongs to all Indians.”

“Demolishing the ancient mandapam in Tirumala is hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Action should be taken against those who demolished the mandapam built by Sri Krishna Deva Raya. It is wrong to demolish the ancient mandap without making repairs,” said Singh.

“AP CM Jagan is thinking as if there is no one to question his actions,” he alleged.

On the other hand, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam denied demolishing any structure and stated that renovation works were being taken up to the Parvetu Mandapam which is in a highly dilapidated condition.

It clarified that the mandapam situated on the road leading to Papavinasanam was purely used for religious functions connected with the temple and annual Kartika Vana Bhojanam programmes attracting huge assemblage of pilgrims.