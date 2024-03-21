Rajamouli, son Karthikeya live through earthquake on 28th floor in Japan

SS Rajamouli and his son Karthikeya, who were in Japan for a special screening of NTR Jr and Ram Charan-starrer 2022 magnum opus ‘RRR’

Mumbai: Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his son Karthikeya, who were in Japan for a special screening of NTR Jr and Ram Charan-starrer 2022 magnum opus ‘RRR’, felt an earthquake in the country on the 28th floor.

The father-son duo were joined by producer Shobu Yarlagadda for the event.

Karthikeya shared a picture on his X, featuring his smartwatch, which showed an “emergency alert” and had “Earthquake early warning… Strongly shaking is expected soon…Stay calm and seek shelter nearby…Japan meteorological agency” as the message.

Captioning the image, he wrote: “Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realize it was an earthquake.”

“I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked.”

‘RRR’ created history as the film’s track ‘Naatu Naatu’ by M.M. Keeravani was awarded the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards.

The film revolves around a revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who once shared a deep bond and have a fight for freedom against the despotic rulers.

Talking about Rajamouli, he will soon begin filming an adventure drama with Mahesh Babu.

