Rajasthan: 3 men tortured, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram

Beawar: Three Muslim men were allegedly abducted, held hostage, and violently beaten in Rajasthan’s Beawar district on Sunday, June 28.

The police complaint filed by one of the victims, Sajid Khan, said that he, his brother Junaid, and his nephew Sahil were asked to repair a machine in a mine owned by Muklesh Mali in Jhutha village.

The three labourers, after finishing their work by 1 am, requested the payment, but were told to wait for the next day. While leaving, Mali approached them with four to five individuals in an SUV, and started issuing threats. “They scared and threatened us, saying ‘get in the car, motherf****rs.’ All of them together beat us and forcibly made us sit in their car,” read the complaint accessed by The Hindustan Gazette.

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The victims were subjected to incessant torture at the hands of Mali and his associates. At one point, the accused allegedly shouted, “Muslims, we are Hindus, we will kill you Muslims,” and forced them to say “Jai Shri Ram: at gunpoint. “Out of fear, we also said Jai Shri Ram, but the accused tied us with ropes and beat us mercilessly with iron pipes and shovel handles, and threatened us by showing a gun.”

Sajid’s brother, Junaid, said his hair was pulled out, causing severe bleeding. The men were reportedly assaulted with pipes and sticks the entire night, from which they sustained grievous injuries. They were not just assaulted, as their means of communication was taken away too, with the accused breaking the victims’ mobile phones.

According to the complaint, the first medical examination conducted on the victims was insufficient as their private parts were also injured, requiring a medical board examination.

“This type of crime not only shames humanity but is also a serious concern for social harmony and law and order,” read the complaint. The victims are currently at the Amrit Kaur Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment for their injuries.

The first information report was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 352(intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 140(3) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom etc), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), and 324(4) (mischief). Although an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched, the victims alleged police inaction when they initially approached the authorities.

Rahmat Kathat, representing the victims, told THG that while police have arrested three accused, the prime accused remains at large.