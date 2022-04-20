Rajasthan becomes first state to install L-Route server

Jaipur: Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to install L-Route server for uninterrupted internet services.

The move forms a part of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s initiative to promote e-governance.

This server, installed at Bhamashah State Data Center, has been installed by the government in association with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

After this arrangement, if there is a problem in internet connectivity due to any technical glitch or natural calamity in whole of Asia or India, even then it will continue to run without any interruption in Rajasthan. Along with this, high speed internet connectivity will also be ensured.

Notably, the state government is emphasising on increasing digital services for the convenience of the common man and transparency in government services. Since these digital services require uninterrupted and better internet connectivity, this is a major initiative in the country through L-Route servers.

Also Read India to replace China as 2nd largest SaaS nation by 2026

With this initiative, along with the general public in the state, the industry will no longer have to face any disruption. With this ICANN root server, Rajasthan is no longer dependent on any root server for the Domain Name System.

It is noteworthy that ICANN is an agency that manages DNS resolution and root servers. These root servers serve to establish connectivity with the DNS server and client. Currently, there are three J-Route servers in the country at Delhi, Mumbai and Gorakhpur and two L-Route servers in Mumbai and Kolkata, but Rajasthan is the first state in the country to set up L-Route servers at the state level.