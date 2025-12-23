Rajasthan Congress announces ‘Aravalli Bachao’ agitation in 19 districts

Jaipur: Accusing the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Rajasthan of misleading the people on the extent of mining proposed in the Aravallis, the Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday announced a mass agitation across 19 districts against the criterion of only including hills higher than 100 metres in the mountain range.

Addressing a joint press conference here amid an intensified war of words with the BJP, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully alleged a conspiracy by the ruling BJP to facilitate large-scale mining in the Aravallis and said their “Aravalli Bachao” agitation will continue till the decision is withdrawn.

Dotasra alleged that money had been taken from several companies to allow mining in the Aravalli range. “There is a big nexus and partnership between officials and the mining mafia under the BJP rule. The government is looting the country’s mineral wealth like an organised gang. The Aravalli issue is part of the same conspiracy,” he alleged.

The Congress’ attack came a day after Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav accused the Congress of spreading “misinformation” and “lies” on the issue of the new definition of the Aravallis and stressed that mining can be carried out legally in only 0.19 per cent of the area covered by the mountain range.

“The government is saying that mining will happen only in 0.91 per cent of the forest area, but the reality is that around 68,000 acres are being prepared to be handed over to the mining department,” Dotasra alleged.

Under the new definition, an “Aravalli Hill” is a landform with an elevation of at least 100 metres above its local surrounding terrain and an “Aravalli Range” is a cluster of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

Critics argue that many ecologically important parts of the Aravalli system do not meet the 100-metre threshold (e.g., low ridges, slopes, foothills and recharge areas), yet are important for groundwater recharge, biodiversity support, climate moderation and soil stability.

The Centre has rejected the charge that the new definition weakens environmental safeguards. It has said that most of the Aravalli region, over 90 per cent, remains protected and the new definition does not relax mining controls.

Dotasra, however, claimed that a report submitted by the Centre in the Supreme Court showed preparations to devastate nearly 90 per cent of the Aravalli land in the name of mining.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said the party had promised in its election manifesto to create a green corridor to protect the Aravallis but was now talking about a mining corridor. “Just like electoral bonds, now collections are being made from the mining mafia,” he alleged.

Dotasra also questioned the roles of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rajasthan Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma, both from Alwar, saying “inexperienced people had been given key responsibilities so that there was no interference”.

Announcing protests, he said the Congress would launch the “Aravalli Bachao” movement in 19 districts.

“This is not just a Congress movement, it is a people’s movement. Protests will be held from booth to block level and will continue until the Centre withdraws its decision,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully also took a swipe at Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma after his assurance that the Aravallis would not be harmed.

“The chief minister says nothing will happen to the Aravallis, but has he taken permission from the higher-ups? For the first time, he has spoken without a slip, but what will he actually do?” Jully said.

He alleged that Union minister Yadav had earlier paved the way for reopening more than 50 mines in the Sariska area, which was halted only after the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Jully also referred to allegations of large monetary transactions, claiming complaints had reached the Prime Minister’s Office. There was no immediate reaction to the allegations from the BJP dispensation.

“Even 0.9 per cent means 68,000 acres. When cars are being stopped in Delhi to control pollution, why is such treatment being meted out to the Aravallis, which check desertification and pollution?” Jully said, calling the Aravallis the “lungs and lifeline” of Rajasthan and demanding a clear stand from the chief minister.