Rajasthan Dalit youth dies in knife attack, SI suspended

Two days before the attack, Charanjit had submitted a complaint to the SI claiming the accused had harassed a girl.

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Dalit youth dies Rajasthan
Dalit youth dies after knife attack, family stages protest outside police station accusing authorities of negligence

Jaipur: A Dalit youth allegedly died after a knife attack on July 3 in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, with his family alleging police inaction over an earlier complaint, which they claimed could have prevented the attack.

The incident took place near the Shani Temple in the town of Srikaranpur. Two youths, Charanjit Singh and Shivraj, were reportedly attacked with knives, leaving both with severe injuries. Charanjit sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Sri Ganganagar, where he died during treatment the next day. Shivraj’s treatment is still ongoing.

The police said that two days before the attack occurred, Charanjit had submitted a written complaint to Sub-Inspector Mala Singh, in which he claimed that the accused had harassed a girl. The police said it was likely that the complaint was ignored, as no action was taken against the complaint and the accused attacked the deceased and his associate out of revenge.

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Family stages protest, district head writes to IG

Charanjit’s family staged a protest outside the local police station following his death on July 5 and accused authorities of serious negligence.

According to the family, the attack could have been stopped and Charanjit’s life saved if the police had acted on the first complaint in time. District chief Dularam Meghwal also wrote to the Bikaner Range Inspector General of Police, blaming Sub-Inspector Mala Singh for intentionally ignoring the complaint.

He said that Charanjit belonged to a Dalit family and demanded strict action against the accused.

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The Inspector General, after receiving the complaint, asked Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar to immediately initiate a probe.

The SP later suspended SI Mala Singh while an inquiry remains pending. “The investigation is underway. A team has been formed to arrest the accused. A detailed investigation of the entire incident is also being conducted,” Harishankar told reporters.

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