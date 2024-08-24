Rajasthan govt lifts ban on govt employees taking part in RSS activities

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s BJP government has lifted the ban on government employees participating in the activities of the RSS.

Joint Secretary of the Department of Personnel Rajendra Singh Kavia citing previous orders has issued a circular to lift the 52-year-old ban.

As per the circular, after reviewing the instructions of 1972 and 1981, it has been decided to remove the name of RSS from the list of organisations whose activities were banned earlier.

Earlier, the Centre had lifted a ban on government employees taking part in the RSS activities. The ban imposed in November 1966 during the rule of former prime minister Indira Gandhi was removed by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions.

Several state governments, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, have already removed the restrictions on government employees being linked to the RSS.