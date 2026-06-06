Rajasthan man claims he can wipe out Muslim community in Tonk

Tonk: A resident of Tonk, Rajasthan, Ajay Tiwari, publicly called for the genocide of Muslims, claiming he could eliminate the minority community if granted just “one second of permission” from authorities.

A video, initially shared by Tiwari on his Facebook account, went viral, sparking widespread public outrage over his derogatory, anti-Muslim remarks. In the clip, Tiwari boasted about having various weapons, which he planned to use to “slaughter” Muslims in the neighbourhood.

“We have all the weapons. We have to fight the jihadis. We have to finish off the mullahs in the neighbourhood,” he said. “Jo jihadi paida hore hai na, jo madrasas paida ho rahe hai na, unko khatam karna hai bas. Hum jaise bhi marna hai, 10-5 ko leke marna hai bas yeh desh sanatani banne (We just need to eliminate the jihadis being bred and the madrasas churning them out. If we are to die, we must take five or 10 of them down with us. The goal is for this country to become Sanatani).”

He added that if the Muslims “produce 10,” then he will kill 10 more of them. “Just give me permission, even for a single second, from the police or administration. I have all the weapons ready,” Tiwari said, describing the types of weapons in his possession.

“I don’t keep knives for cutting purposes. I keep it to slit your throats,” Tiwari said, urging every “Sanatani” to do the same. “Har Sanatani ko message dena chahta hu, chaaku rakhiya gale kaatne jaise bakra ‘aaa’ cheekta hai waise inhe halal karne, Allah ka sabak dikhane (I want to send a message to every Sanatani: keep a knife to slit throats — slaughter them just like a goat bleats ‘aaa’ before it dies like Allah has taught a lesson.”

A ration card dealer, Ajay Tiwari, publicly called for the genocide of Muslims, in Rajasthan's Tonk, stating that he can get rid of the minority community if given even one second of permission from authorities.



A video initially shared by Tiwari on his Facebook account went… pic.twitter.com/3xMu7KGlz1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 6, 2026

Arrested after video goes viral

Taking cognisance of the viral footage, the Tonk Police arrested Tiwari on Friday, June 5. Another video shared by local social media accounts showed Tiwari asking for forgiveness, promising to never make such communal remarks. He claimed he was drunk while making the video.

“I sincerely apologise to the people of Tonk and everyone else for the video of mine that went viral. I made the video under the influence of alcohol and for that I ask for forgiveness. I will never repeat such a mistake in the future,” Tiwari said.