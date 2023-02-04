Rajasthan police launch enquiry into Ramdev’s remarks on Muslims, Christians

Rajasthan police on Saturday launched a suo moto enquiry into the controversial remarks made by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev about Muslims and Christians at an event in Rajasthan’s Barmer, according to reports.

The renowned yoga guru Ramdev Baba made a bigoted speech against Muslims and Christians and claimed that while Muslims are busy ‘making terrorists in the name of namaz’, Christians are performing religious conversions.

He was addressing a crowd in the Barmer district. “Ask any Muslim what your religion teaches, and they say, ‘keep reading namaz every day and do whatever you want’ even if that means kidnapping Hindu women. This is their definition of Islam. They are sinners, our Muslim brothers,” Ramdev said.

“Read the namaz daily and then do whatever you want, even if that means becoming a terrorist,” he added.

He said that the idea of Islamic heaven is beautiful angels and alcohol. “All these people have to do is shave their moustache, wear a white kurta-pyjama and a topi,” he said, further clarifying that though Islam or the Quran does not say such things, this is what is being spread. “I am not saying that Islam or the Quran ask them to do it but they are doing it anyhow,” he said.

He said that such a concept of heaven is worse than hell.

Coming to Christians he says, “What does Christianity say? Go to church, light a candle, and then stand in front of the Lord Jesus, all your sins are washed away.” He talks about the cross. a holy sign in Christians as well as the Rosary necklace (Rosary means a chain of roses and each rose is a prayer).

“They have some cross-like sign on their neck and then other chains that looks alike like ours,” he said.

He again clarifies that he is not against any religion in particular and then goes on to mention religious conversions. “Muslims want the whole world to convert to Islam and Christians want the whole world to accept Christianity as their major religion,” he said.

