Rajasthan polls: Third front parties to contest against BJP , Congress

Jaipur: The Opposition unity aimed at defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections does not seem to have any impact in Rajasthan where the Third Front has announced to take on the BJP and Congress candidates in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Unlike the national level, leaders of RLP, CPI(M) and Aam Aadmi Party in Rajasthan have clearly ruled out the possibility of any alliance with Congress in the upcoming elections.

While the Third Front’s RLP has three MLAs and one MP, the Communist Party of India CPI(M) has two MLAs.

The Aam Aadmi Party currently does not have any MLA but has announced to contest the next election on 200 seats.

The Bharatiya Tribal Party has two MLAs but is yet to open their cards for the alliance. At the same time, the RLD with one MLA is a partner in the government.

RLP convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal says that his party will contest the coming Assembly elections to defeat Congress and BJP in the state. “If any Third Front party wants to form an electoral alliance with RLP, we will consider it,” he said.

Earlier, the party had an alliance with BJP which was severed on the farm law bill issue.

Further, Secretary of the Rajasthan unit of CPI(M) Amra Ram says that there will be no alliance with the grand old party in the elections. He said that the party will go it alone by deciding its own candidate. In the meeting held in Patna, there was a discussion on the matter of fighting together against the BJP only in the Lok Sabha elections.



AAP’s State President Naveen Paliwal says that the party will not forge an alliance with any other party in the Assembly elections. “Our party will contest the elections on the basis of its work. Whoever wants to contest elections from the party, should do public work and prove themselves on an open platform,” he added.