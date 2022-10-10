Rajasthan: Telangana CID chief’s wife dies in road accident

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident that took place in Rajasthan, Director General of CID, Telangana Govind Singh’s wife passed away.

Singh survived the accident with a severe fracture while the driver is in critical condition. On Monday, the senior IPS officer and his wife Mateshwari Tanotaray left for Tanot Mata Temple from 191 Bn BSF at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

After visiting Tanot Mata temple, while they were returning to Ramgarh at about 2:45 PM the TUV Mahindra vehicle sustained an accident and overturned with fatal consequences resulting in the instantaneous death of the officer’s wife. A Border Security Force (BSF) ambulance based at Tanot evacuated them to the government hospital at Ramgarh.

The condition of CID chief Govind Singh is stable and he has been admitted into a hospital.

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy has expressed grief over the accident and extended his wishes for the speedy recovery of Govind Singh.