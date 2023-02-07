Rajasthan: VHP, Bajrang Dal distribute trishuls to 1,100 youth

Rajashthan’s capital Jaipur witnessed right-wing organizations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal distributing trishuls (tridents) to around 1,100 Hindu men which was followed by a call for Hindu Rashtra. The event was organised at Vidyadhar on Monday.

Location: Vidyadhar, Jaipur, Rajasthan



Vishwa Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal distributed trishuls (tridents) among 1100 young Hindu men and called for turning India into a Hindu Rashtra. pic.twitter.com/qS8DqZUppW — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) February 7, 2023

This is not the first time such events are taking place. On January 23, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak Ishwar Lal distributed trishuls in Lohwat district of Rajasthan.

“Bharat ke Andar tees hazar mandir hai jin ko todh kar unke upar kya bana die Masjide. Kitni Sankhya hai? 30,000. Bolo wapis mandir banana hai ki nahi banana hai? Ram jika toh bana diya, lekin abhi 30,000 baaki hai unko mandir banana hai. Wapis apna sthan hum ko lena hai. Aur uska naam hai Bajrang Dal. (Thirty thousand temples in India were destroyed and mosques were built on them. What is the number? 30,000. Do you want to convert them back to temples or not? We made the Ram temple, but still, 30,000 temples remain. We have to convert them into temples. We have to take back our lands)” he said in a speech.

Location: Lohawat, Rajasthan

Event: Trishul Deeksha

Organizer: Vishwa Hindu Parishad & Bajrang Dal



RSS Pracharak & VHP Sangathan Mantri Ishwar Lal delivers hate speech; dehumanizes Muslims, calls for converting 30,000 mosques into temples & boycott of Halal products. pic.twitter.com/4puOYifpMp — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) January 21, 2023

In December 2022, a similar event was organised where trishuls were distributed and hate speech against Muslims was made. Around 500-700 people attended the event. Similar trishul distribution events were reportedly held at Balesar, Rampura, Osiyan, Dechu around Rajasthan.