Rajasthan: Water cannons disperse Congress workers protesting at CM’s residence

Jaipur: The police on Wednesday, January 21, used water cannons and resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesting Youth Congress workers.

The Congress workers were demanding justice for the protesting farmers and demanding the re-employment of people working under the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra scheme.

Youth Congress state president Abhimanyu Poonia said that the state government has lost its trust in just two-and-a-half months.

“The government is not living up to the promises it had made to the youth and farmers. No job arrangement has been made for the unemployed youth in the state,” he said.

In Rajasthan, the BJP government scrapped the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra scheme, a flagship programme of the previous Congress regime, weeks after coming to power in the state.

Under the scheme, ‘yuva mitras’ were engaged to create awareness about government services and were given stipends.

VIDEO | Rajasthan: Police use water cannon to disperse Youth Congress workers protesting outside CM's residence in #Jaipur in support of farmers.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/OAcye1iqyM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2024

After holding a meeting at Shaheed Smarak, the Youth Congress workers began a march to gherao chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s residence.

The protestors were stopped near the Police Commissionerate. When they did not pay heed to the warning, the police resorted to cane charging and used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

VIDEO | Rajasthan: Youth Congress workers protest outside CM's residence in Jaipur in support of farmers. pic.twitter.com/ZDqtKybvEV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2024

Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas, who participated in the protest, said that 5,000 Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra should be given employment again.

Addressing his party workers, he said the BJP formed the government by making false promises.

Asserting the Centre has not fulfilled a single promise, Srinivas said the BJP had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh into bank accounts of every citizen but it did not come.

Srinivas also said that the government should hold talks with the protesting farmers and accept all their demands.