If there’s one mithai that looks royal, tastes divine, and instantly lifts your festive mood, it’s Ghevar. This Rajasthani delicacy golden, crispy, and soaked in syrup has now found loyal fans across Hyderabad.

A Taste of Rajasthan

Ghevar isn’t an everyday sweet. It’s a royal treat that shines during festivals like Teej and Raksha Bandhan. The disc-shaped dessert is made by pouring a thin maida batter into hot ghee, creating a honeycomb texture. It’s then dipped in sugar syrup and crowned with rich malai, nuts, and saffron. The result is magic crispy edges and a syrupy heart that melts in your mouth.

What makes Ghevar truly special is its texture and aroma. Light, fragrant, and delicately sweet, it’s perfect to pair with a cup of chai or enjoy as a festive indulgence. One bite and you’ll know why it’s called the pride of Rajasthani sweets.

Quick Ghevar Recipe

If you’re tempted to try it at home, here’s a simple version you can follow:

Ingredients:

1 cup maida (refined flour)

¼ cup ghee

½ cup cold water (add as needed)

1 cup sugar

½ cup water (for syrup)

Ghee or oil for frying

Milk, saffron, and nuts for topping

Method:

1. Mix ghee and cold water till frothy.

2. Add maida slowly to make a thin batter.

3. Heat ghee in a deep pan, pour batter in a thin stream from height.

4. Fry until golden and crisp.

5. Dip briefly in sugar syrup.

6. Garnish with malai, saffron, and nuts.

7. Let it cool and enjoy your royal treat!

Siasat.com suggests where to find the best ghevar in Hyderabad.

Best Ghevar spots in Hyderabad

1. Satyanarayana Mithai Bhandar, Begum Bazaar

A legendary sweet shop known for authentic North Indian flavours. Their Ghevar (Rs 180–200 per piece) is crisp, rich, and melts in the mouth.

2. Jaggu Mithai Bhandar, Secunderabad

A festival favourite! Their Ghevar (Rs 160–180) has perfect crunch and balanced sweetness.

Near Clock Tower, Secunderabad

3. Bhagwati Sweets, Himayatnagar

Try their Rabri or Mango Malai Ghevar for a modern twist.

Price: Around Rs 200

4. Ganesh Maharaj Sweets, Koti

Famous for Kesar Malai Ghevar, especially during Raksha Bandhan.

Price: Rs 180 onwards

5. Mangaladhar Maharaj Tiwari, Begum Bazaar

Their desi ghee Ghevar (Rs 170–190) has that nostalgic, homemade charm.

Sweet Ending

Whether bought from a mithai shop or made at home, Ghevar brings the rich sweetness of Rajasthan to Hyderabad. It’s more than a dessert, it’s a festive feeling in every crunchy, syrupy bite.