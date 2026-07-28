Rajasthan’s tiger population at 149, Ranthambore houses 50 pc

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s tiger population has increased to 149 across its five tiger reserves, with Ranthambore housing 72 of them, officials said on the eve of International Tiger Day.

The combined population of tigers, tigresses and cubs in the Ranthambore, Sariska, Dholpur-Karauli, Mukundara Hills and Ramgarh Vishdhari tiger reserves has risen to 149 this year from 135 last year.

Chief Wildlife Warden KC Arun Prasad told PTI that 54 tigresses gave birth to 53 cubs across the state’s five tiger reserves this year, compared with 52 tigresses producing 43 cubs in 2025.

Sariska Tiger Reserve recorded the highest number of births, with 28 cubs.

Prasad said Ranthambore Tiger Reserve continues to have the state’s largest tiger population, with 72 tigers, tigresses and cubs, up from 66 last year. Sariska’s population has also increased to 56 from 50 during the same period.

Wildlife experts said the rising tiger population indicates that Rajasthan’s forests are becoming healthier.

As apex predators, tigers play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, and their presence is widely regarded as a sign of a thriving forest ecosystem.

Experts noted that about two decades ago Rajasthan’s tiger population had declined to just 18-20 animals, placing the species at serious risk in the state.

“Today, Rajasthan has emerged as one of India’s leading tiger landscapes,” an expert said.

Of the state’s total tiger population of 149, around 96 are adult tigers and tigresses, while the remainder are cubs. Ranthambore alone is home to around 50 adults and 22 cubs.

Forest Department officials said Ranthambore is among India’s most successful tiger reserves in terms of breeding and cub survival. It is also one of the country’s most popular wildlife tourism destinations because tiger sightings are comparatively easier in its dry deciduous forests than in denser forest landscapes.

They said that tigers are currently using only about 700 square kilometres of the nearly 1,500-square-kilometre Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

Ranthambore Deputy Conservator of Forests Manas Singh said the reserve’s greatest strength is its abundant prey base. Large populations of sambar, chital and other herbivores, along with well-developed grasslands, provide ideal conditions for sustaining a healthy tiger population.

According to wildlife experts, Ranthambore’s tiger survival rate is around 80 per cent, among the highest recorded for major tiger reserves in the country.

Experts also highlighted the legacy of the legendary tigress Machli (T-16), regarded as one of Ranthambore’s most iconic tigers. During her lifetime, she gave birth to 18 cubs, many of whose descendants were later used to repopulate reserves including Sariska, Mukundara and Ramgarh Vishdhari.

When Sariska lost all its tigers in 2008, the reserve was repopulated using descendants of Machli from Ranthambore. In recognition of her contribution to tiger conservation, the Government of India issued a commemorative postage stamp in her honour in 2013.

A memorial dedicated to her has also been built at Jogi Mahal in Ranthambore, while the Forest Department has instituted the “Machli Award” in her memory.

The growing tiger population has, however, created new management challenges. Experts said Ranthambore’s carrying capacity is estimated at around 40 to 50 tigers, while the reserve now supports 72.

Wildlife expert Dharmendra Khandal said that dispersing tigers from Ranthambore frequently move towards Mukundara Hills, Ramgarh Vishdhari and even forests in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Khandal said that planned rehabilitation, along with improved habitat management, is essential to provide adequate space for the expanding tiger population.

He said that efforts should also be accelerated to develop the Kailadevi Wildlife Sanctuary into a fully functional tiger habitat alongside Ranthambore.