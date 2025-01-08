Rajat Dalal EVICTED from Bigg Boss 18 before finale, fans angry

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has yet again stunned its viewers with another shocking twist. In a surprising turn of events, one of the most talked-about contestants, Rajat Dalal, has been eliminated just days before the much-anticipated grand finale.

Rajat, who was nominated alongside Chahat Pandey and Shrutika Arjun, became the latest contestant in this week’s double elimination. With the finale inching closer, Bigg Boss planned a mid-week elimination followed by another eviction during Weekend Ka Vaar, reducing the competition to the top seven contestants.

According to insiders, Rajat’s eviction was part of the mid-week elimination, and the news has already gone viral on social media. Fans are outraged, calling it one of the most unfair eliminations in the show’s history. Rajat was not only a fan favorite but also considered one of the strongest contenders for the finale and even a potential winner.

Social media platforms have been flooded with posts from disappointed fans, many of whom are bashing the makers for what they believe to be an unjust decision. One fan tweeted, “How can they eliminate Rajat at this stage? He deserved to be in the finale!” Another commented, “This is not just shocking, it’s unfair. Rajat was the soul of this season!”

Rajat Dalal’s eviction is expected to be aired in tonight’s or tomorrow’s episode, and it will undoubtedly leave the remaining contestants and viewers emotional. As the season nears its end, the competition grows fiercer, and every move is now more critical than ever.

