Rajkummar Rao bought Janhvi Kapoor’s home for 44cr. Credits? SRK

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently revealed an interesting piece of advice he received from none other than Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview with Mashable, Rajkummar shared how SRK’s words influenced his decision to buy a house beyond his means.

Shah Rukh’s advice to Rajkummar was simple yet profound: “Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena. Kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega” (Son, whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you’ll work harder because you’d want to earn it).

Rajkummar Rao’s Luxurious House

Rajkummar took this advice to heart and, along with his wife Patralekhaa, finalized the purchase of a luxurious triplex flat in Juhu, Mumbai. The property, spanning a whopping 3456 square feet, was previously owned by his co-star Janhvi Kapoor, who acquired it in 2020. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa sealed the deal in 2022, paying a staggering Rs 44 crore.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan himself faced a similar situation when he bought his iconic residence, Mannat. He admitted that Mannat was also beyond his means initially, and after purchasing it, they couldn’t afford to decorate it right away. His candid revelation highlights the importance of aiming high and working diligently to achieve one’s dreams.

Originally slated for an April release, Mr And Mrs Mahi will now hit cinemas on May 31, 2024. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao after their successful stint in Roohi. The film revolves around the lives of two cricket enthusiasts, Mr. Mahi and Mrs. Mahi. Their passion for the game brings them together, and their relationship blossoms amidst the excitement of cricket matches.