Rajnath seeks Cong stand on CPI(M) manifesto vow to dismantle nukes

Kasaragod: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday questioned the intention behind the CPI(M)’s poll manifesto promise to dismantle the nuclear weapons in the country and demanded to know the stand of the Congress on this issue.

Singh alleged that talks of dismantling India’s nuclear weapons amount to playing with national security.

He also alleged that there was a “deep rooted conspiracy to weaken the country”.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kasaragod district of the state, Singh demanded that the Congress should indicate its stand on the CPI(M)’s promise in the manifesto to dismantle nuclear weapons as it was the Indira Gandhi government which kicked off the country’s nuclear programme.

He said India worked hard to become one of the 11 nuclear power nations in the world and dismantling its nuclear weapons will weaken the country whose neighbours Pakistan and China are nuclear powers.

The CPI(M) in its manifesto has said that there will be “complete elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and biological weapons”.

Singh alleged that it appears that the Left and the Congress were trying to weaken the country.

During his speech, he also said that whoever in India has opposed Lord Ram has faced downfall, which is what has happened to the Congress and CPI(M) in the country.

Singh alleged that both the parties, which are allies in the INDIA bloc, do not understand the importance of Lord Ram or the festival of Ram Navami.

“They have created hurdles in celebration of Ram Navami. We all know that whosoever has ever opposed Lord Ram faced downfall in the country. That is what has happened to Congress and CPI(M),” he alleged at the election meeting here.

He also claimed there was no difference in words and deeds of the BJP which was the most credible political party in the country.

However, the words and deeds of the Congress and Communist parties were different.

Singh also expressed confidence that the BJP will win seats in double digits from Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in Kerala on April 26 and the results will be declared on June 4.