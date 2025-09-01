Rajnath Singh to attend ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ on Sept 17

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations in the city on September 17, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy announced on Sunday.

The event, being organised by the central government, will take place at Parade Grounds on a grand scale. The celebrations mark the integration of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, ending the rule of the Nizam.

Speaking after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Kishan Reddy said at Borabanda that the Defence Minister’s participation will add significance to the event. BJP leaders and workers were also present at the programme.

According to a release from Telangana BJP, arrangements are being made to ensure large-scale participation in the Liberation Day event.