Rajput community launches campaign against BJP over ‘distortion of history’

Members of Rajput community on Saturday launched a social campaign against BJP for alleged distortion of history and lack of representation in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.



The microblogging site X has been abuzz with the hashtag #RajputBoycottBJP on Sunday with some community members posting videos on ‘why they should boycott the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’.

“#RajputBoycottBJP” was the third most trending topic on X since morning on Twitter with over 79,000 tweets. The threads posted by Netizens belonging to the Rajput community show a growing sentiment of discontentment within the community towards the BJP, shedding light on the complex dynamics between one of India’s dominant caste groups and the ruling political party.

Pertinently, earlier on April 18, Rajput mahapanchayat was held in Kheda village under the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency to declared its decision to “boycott BJP candidates” in the first phase of general elections in Uttar Pradesh. The decision came after a fewer tickets given to the community, non-implementation of government schemes, Agniveer Scheme, and ‘insult of the Rajput Samaj‘.

On April 27, Rajputs in Gujarat staged a protest over the controversial statement on Kshatriyas made by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Rajkot Lok Sabha seat.

Allegations of historical distortion

At the heart of the Rajput community’s grievances lies the accusation that the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), are attempting to “distort the history” of their ancestors. Community leaders, such as Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena head Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, have alleged that the BJP is “trying to snatch the Rajput identity” of historical figures like Samrat Mihir Bhoj, Anangpal Tomar, and Prithviraj Chauhan by attributing them to other castes.

Lack of representation

The Rajput community’s discontent also stems from a perceived lack of adequate representation within the BJP’s political structure. Community leaders have pointed out that despite the Rajputs comprising around 10% of the population in western Uttar Pradesh, the party has only allocated one Lok Sabha ticket to the community in the region.

This has fueled a sense of marginalisation and a belief that the BJP is not prioritising the interests of the Rajput community.

Broader socio-political factors

The Rajput boycott of the BJP also needs to be understood within the broader sociopolitical context of Uttar Pradesh. The state’s caste dynamics, with the Jatavs, Sainis, and Tyagis also expressing dissent against the BJP, suggest a larger trend of dominant castes asserting their political influence.

The Rajput community’s open dissent against the BJP is evidenced by the trending hashtag, the recent Rajput Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar and the massive protest in Gujarat. This shift in the caste equation could pose a significant challenge for the BJP in the elections.

Here are some trending posts