Rajya Sabha passes two bills modifying list of SC, ST in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed two bills which seek to modify the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The Upper House cleared the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 by voice vote.

The first bill seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Andhra Pradesh, while the second one seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Odisha.

Both the bills were piloted by Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda in the upper house.