‘Rakhi nahi Fatima bulao’: Rakhi Sawant to media after Umrah

Mumbai: Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant is back to the bay after her spiritual journey to Makkah and Madinah. The actress, who has jetted off to Saudi Arabia on August 25, performed her first Umrah this week. She returned to India during the wee hours of Thursday.

Rakhi received a warm welcome at the Mumbai airport, where her fans greeted her with garlands and showered her with flowers. She also took time to engage with the media, who had gathered outside the airport, sharing her experiences and insights from the pilgrimage.

In a video that is surfacing online, Rakhi Sawant is seen dressed in a white burkha with hijab and she requested shutterbugs to call her ‘Fatima’. She sayd, “Rakhi nahi Fatima bulao (Do not call me Rakhi call me Fatima).”

A media person even asked her if she has changed her name in her documents, to which Rakhi replied, “God made me just like this, he loves me just how I am. He doesn’t need me to change documents or my name.”

Rakhi Sawant accepted Islam in 2022 during her Nikah with Adil Khan Durrani. They called it quits this year after Rakhi made several serious allegations against Adil. He was in jail for six months and he got bail very recently.