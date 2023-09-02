Rakhi Sawant requests Salman Khan to perform Umrah, prays for him in Makkah

Rakhi Sawant's visit to Saudi Arabia to perform her first Umrah has been grabbing a lot of attention

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2023 1:19 pm IST
Rakhi Sawant requests Salman Khan to perform Umrah, prays for him in Makkah
Rakhi Sawant and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: The name Rakhi Sawant has rarely been out of the headlines lately. Initially, she grabbed attention with her very public and controversial split from her estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani. And now, her visit to holy cities of Makkah and Madinah to perform Umrah has been captivating the attention of both fans and media alike.

Rakhi is back to Mumbai now but she continues to make headlines with her videos and photos from her pilgrimage. In a recent Instagram video, Rakhi can be seen making a heartfelt request to Salman Khan, urging him to visit the holy city and perform Umrah.

In the viral clip, Rakhi can be heard saying, “Salman bhai aap aajayiye. Yahan aajayiye aap Umrah karne Salman Bhai.”

MS Education Academy

Rakhi Sawant converted to Islam upon her marriage to her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, in 2022. She even adopted the name ‘Fatima’ after this. However, her social media usernames remained unchanged.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd September 2023 1:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button