Rakhi Sawant requests Salman Khan to perform Umrah, prays for him in Makkah

Mumbai: The name Rakhi Sawant has rarely been out of the headlines lately. Initially, she grabbed attention with her very public and controversial split from her estranged husband, Adil Khan Durrani. And now, her visit to holy cities of Makkah and Madinah to perform Umrah has been captivating the attention of both fans and media alike.

Rakhi is back to Mumbai now but she continues to make headlines with her videos and photos from her pilgrimage. In a recent Instagram video, Rakhi can be seen making a heartfelt request to Salman Khan, urging him to visit the holy city and perform Umrah.

In the viral clip, Rakhi can be heard saying, “Salman bhai aap aajayiye. Yahan aajayiye aap Umrah karne Salman Bhai.”

Rakhi Sawant converted to Islam upon her marriage to her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, in 2022. She even adopted the name ‘Fatima’ after this. However, her social media usernames remained unchanged.