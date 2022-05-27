Rakhi Sawant says Adil Khan’s love for her is true

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has been hitting the headlines for her latest relationship with Mysore based businessman Adil Khan Durrani. The couple looks very much in love and is often spotted together around the Mumbai city.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant flew to Dubai with her boyfriend Adil to meet his family and she claims that this gesture is proof of his sincerity for their relationship. She took to Instagram to share glimpses of her trip to the United Arab of Emirates.

In an interview with ETimes, Rakhi Sawant said, “Adil has bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he’d gifted me a BMW. But frankly, my treasure is his love. His love is true. He is a loyalist. He is very serious about me, else which guy introduces his love so early to his family?”

Adding to that, Adil said that it is a small start to take their relationship ahead. Furthermore, he said that he would like to see Rakhi wear dresses that are more modest and covered.

Rakhi also revealed that Adil’s family is not happy with their relationship because of her outfit choices but Adil’s aunt will convince his parents to support their relationship.

Previously, Rakhi Sawant was unofficially married to Ritesh Singh but broke up soon after she learnt about him being a married man already. The actress has now revealed that she got engaged to her love, Adil, and both of them are planning to get married soon.