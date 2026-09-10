Rakhi Sawant steals the show in Hania Aamir’s Pakistani song

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has marked a decade in the entertainment industry with a musical surprise titled Pablo, but it is Rakhi Sawant’s unexpected cameo in the song that has grabbed everyone’s attention.

The Pakistani superstar teased the project while writing “happy decade 10.9.26,” celebrating ten years since making her acting debut with Janaan in 2016.

While Pablo introduces a new side of Hania, its outro carries a familiar voice. The track samples one of Rakhi’s viral messages for the actress, in which she showers Hania with compliments and encourages her to remain fearless.

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“Hania meri jaan, tension nahi leni. Arre, tum hoor ho, tumhare chehre pe noor hai. Tumhari khoobsurati par yeh jalte hain. Tum ho sherni,” Rakhi can be heard saying.

She further motivates Hania by telling her not to fear anyone, face her critics and continue moving forward. The dramatic line, “Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya,” gives the song an ending that nobody could have predicted.

Rakhi Sawant and Hania Aamir’s cross-border social-media equation previously became a talking point after the former challenged the Pakistani actress to a dance-off. Hania later joined the fun by calling Rakhi an “icon” while responding through a video of her own.

By placing Rakhi’s message at the end of Pablo, Hania has turned an already-viral internet moment into part of her ten-year celebration. It is unexpected, slightly chaotic and completely on-brand for both stars.