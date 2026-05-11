Hyderabad: Tamil superstar turned politician Vijay is once again making headlines, this time not just for politics but also for his personal life rumours involving actress Trisha Krishnan. Amid growing speculation about their alleged relationship, Bollywood’s controversial star Rakhi Sawant has now shared her reaction, and her comments are going viral online.

Rakhi Sawant wants Vijay and Trisha to get married

In a recent interview, Rakhi Sawant said that Vijay and Trisha look very good together and she would love to see them get married someday. She even joked that if the wedding happens, she would happily dance at their mehendi ceremony.

Rakhi also recalled her early days in the entertainment industry and said she has known Trisha since their struggling phase. According to her, Trisha worked very hard and later became one of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema.

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She also revealed that she always wanted to work with Vijay in at least one song but never got the opportunity. Rakhi added that she admires Vijay a lot and feels he has a very good personality.

Rumours about Vijay and Trisha have been circulating on social media for several months. The buzz became stronger after the two were spotted together at a wedding reception in Chennai earlier this year.

Recently, Trisha’s appearance at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu added more fuel to the rumours. Videos and photos from the event quickly went viral online, with many fans discussing their bond.

However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has officially responded to the dating rumours.

Vijay and Trisha are considered one of the most loved onscreen pairs in Tamil cinema. They have worked together in hit films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi.

After a long gap of 15 years, the duo reunited in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Their chemistry once again impressed fans and became a trending topic on social media.