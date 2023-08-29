Rakhi Sawant touches Kaaba, breaks down while performing Umrah – Watch

Several pictures and videos of Rakhi Sawant from Makkah and Madinah have been going viral on social media

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2023 11:20 am IST
Rakhi Sawant touches Kaaba, breaks down while performing Umrah - Watch
Rakhi Sawant during her Umrah (Instagram)

Mumbai: Amidst the whirlwind of controversies that have surrounded her, actress Rakhi Sawant embarked on spiritual journey to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Rakhi, who accepted Islam in 2022 and adopted name ‘Fatima’, finally fulfilled her dream of performing Umrah.

Several pictures and videos of the actress from Makkah and Madinah have been going viral on social media. In one photo, Rakhi can be seen touching Holy Kaaba.

In another fresh video that is surfacing online, Rakhi can be seen breaking down badly while praying to the Almighty. She accuses her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani of ruining her life by marrying her just to enter Bollywood. She then requests Allah to help her during this difficult period. Watch the video below.

MS Education Academy

Check out other visuals of Rakhi Sawant from her Umrah trip below.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th August 2023 11:20 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button