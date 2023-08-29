Rakhi Sawant touches Kaaba, breaks down while performing Umrah – Watch

Mumbai: Amidst the whirlwind of controversies that have surrounded her, actress Rakhi Sawant embarked on spiritual journey to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. Rakhi, who accepted Islam in 2022 and adopted name ‘Fatima’, finally fulfilled her dream of performing Umrah.

Several pictures and videos of the actress from Makkah and Madinah have been going viral on social media. In one photo, Rakhi can be seen touching Holy Kaaba.

In another fresh video that is surfacing online, Rakhi can be seen breaking down badly while praying to the Almighty. She accuses her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani of ruining her life by marrying her just to enter Bollywood. She then requests Allah to help her during this difficult period. Watch the video below.

Check out other visuals of Rakhi Sawant from her Umrah trip below.