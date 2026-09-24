Raksha Expo 2026 to highlight Telangana’s defence strength: CS

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Thursday, September 24, said the government will organise Raksha Expo 2026 as a major component of the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City.

Addressing the defence conference in New Delhi, Jaju highlighted Telangana’s 103 per cent growth in aerospace and defence exports during 2025-26 and the strength of its ecosystem of strategic research institutions, defence public sector undertakings and nearly 1,500 to 2,000 precision-engineering MSMEs.

He said Telangana was expanding its capabilities in drones and counter-drone systems, avionics, advanced materials, propulsion, space technologies and aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul.

He invited global aerospace and defence companies, Indian manufacturers, MSMEs, startups and technology developers to participate in the Expo and explore opportunities in Telangana.

Raksha Expo will focusd on curated business-to-business meetings and direct interactions among global original equipment manufacturers, Indian companies, MSMEs, startups and sourcing teams. These engagements will support vendor development, technology partnerships and the integration of Indian suppliers into domestic and international supply chains.