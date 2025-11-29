Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani unwind at their luxurious vacation in Maldives

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are currently having a ball of a time while vacationing in the Maldives. Jacccky and Rakul have been sharing pictures from their exotic trip.

In one picture shared by Rakul, she can be seen striking a romantic pose with Jackky with the ocean as the backdrop. The couple have been accompanied by their friends. TV star couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta along with their two little girls. Jackky was seen enjoying a jet ski ride with Smriti and Gautam’s 5-year-old daughter in a picture shared by Gautam.

Rakul also shared several other pictures that clearly reflected the fun they were having. Talking about Rakul and Jackky, the couple got married in Goa in February last year. The couple were dating for a few months before they decided to tie the knot. On the work front, Rakul was last seen in the movie De De Pyaar De 2.

The actress has been receiving great reviews for her performance as Ayesha in the movie. Rakul, in the movie, starred opposite Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. The movie also starred R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Haved Jaafri, and Meezan Jaffrey. R. Madhavan was seen essaying the role of Rakul Preet Singh’s father.

Speaking about working with him as his on-screen daughter, the actress shared, “I have always been a fan of his. It was amazing associating with him as his daughter. I think we shared so many interesting conversations on sets, and I learnt so much from him. What a fantastic actor he is, and I think whenever the person next to you is a great actor, your performance also enhances, and he helped me do that.”

‘De De Pyaar De 2’ is the sequel to ‘De De Pyaar De’ and is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg.

The film stars Ajay Devgn as Ashish Mehra and Rakul Preet Singh as Ayesha Khurana, continuing their age-gap romance from the original.